A super yacht worth an estimated $60million has moored up in Belfast.

The boat, the Bella Vita, docked on the quayside of the River Lagan near the SSE Arena.

The yacht is thought to be owned by the US billionaire Dwight Schar, who according to Forbes has a net worth of approximately $1.9bn.

According to the Yacht Company website, the yacht has six cabins housing 12 guests and has a crew of 15.

The 60metre yacht is described as having a 'spacious interior' along with 'luxurious staterooms'.

It boasts a bar, hot tub, grand piano and cinema.

Built in 2020, it is also reported to cost £7m a year to run with a crew of 15.