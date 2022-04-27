History beckons for Belfast Giants

Play Brightcove video

By Emma Patterson

They came agonisingly close back in 2019 before falling just short, but now history beckons once again for the Belfast Giants. The Grand Slam which has thus far eluded them is now just two victories away. After claiming the Elite League title and the Challenge Cup this season, Adam Keefe's side are aiming to finish their campaign with the playoff trophy, and if they do, they'll become only the third team to ever do so. First up for the Giants is Dundee Stars in Saturday's semi final.