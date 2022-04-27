Police are investigating after a man aged in his twenties was stabbed in east Belfast.

He found suffering multiple stab wounds in the Grovefield Street area in the early hours of Wednesday morning (27 April).

Police have arrested a second man, and are appealing for witnesses to the altercation.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “A report was received around 2.15am of two males fighting in the Grovefield Street area. It was reported that one of them was armed with a knife.

“Officers attended and two men were located a short distance away.

“The injured party, who is aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

“A man, aged 26, was arrested in relation to the incident and remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 96 of 27/04/22.”

Alternatively, with information can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.