Paddy Barnes voluntarily steps aside from Probation Board

The Probation Board has confirmed that Paddy Barnes has voluntarily stepped aside as Probation Board Member.

A spokesperson said it was a temporary move "without prejudice" and was pending the outcome of a police investigation into an incident on 9 April.

The matter was first reported in The Irish News.

A video published earlier this month showed the former Olympic boxer close to the scene of a Saturday night brawl in Belfast.

Mr Barnes was appointed as a member of the board last month for a term of three years.

He is a former Olympic boxer having won bronze at the 2008 and 2012 Games.