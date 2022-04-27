Play Brightcove video

North Belfast residents have voiced their concern after a fire broke out on the Cave Hill.

Fire crews are in attendance at a blaze on the Cave Hill in the north of the city.

Clouds of smoke have been billowing across the city after the blaze erupted in the early evening on Wednesday.

It has been seen as far off as Saintfield.

Residents have said they are concerned the blaze could get to their homes and they may be forced to leave.

The Fire Service told UTV the location was difficult to get to.

It has dispatched two crews to the scene and the public been urged to stay away and close windows.