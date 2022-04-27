Play Brightcove video

Food bank increase

There has been a significant rise in people using foodbanks in Northern Ireland.

New figures by the Trussell Trust, reveal that over 60 thousand parcels have been given to families within the past year.

This represents a 36% increase before the height of the pandemic.

Alarmingly, more than 26 thousand parcels were provided for children here.

The charity is calling on the government to act now to help prevent more families being forced to use foodbanks.

P&O Ferry remains docked

P&O's European Causeway ship remained docked at Larne Harbour overnight.

It is after the vessel lost power outside the port yesterday, leaving passengers stranded for over an hour.

The Maritime and Coastguard agency confirmed the ship will need to pass another inspection before it sails again.

Strike action continues

Strike action continues, with around 18 special schools facing almost two weeks of disruption.

The Education Authority has said teaching at two of those schools has been directly impacted.

The dispute is over a 1.75% pay offer, which the Unite union has described as a 'real terms pay cut.'

Lottery winner 'addicted' to giving to charity

A lottery winner who has given away more than half of her £115 million fortune says she is addicted to giving to others.

Frances Connolly won the Euromillions in 2019 with her husband and have since set up two charitable foundations.