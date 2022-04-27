A woman aged in her 40s was beaten by a gang of five men armed with hammers in an incident in Carrickfergus.

Police are treating it as an aggravated burglary.

It happened on Tuesday in the Sunningdale Crescent area of the town at around 10pm. Police said the five men forced entry to the house and made their way upstairs to a bedroom where they attacked the woman.

She required medical treatment for injuries to her hands and face following the incident.

Two other women in the house at the time were not injured but were left badly shaken. The men were all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, police said.

An investigation is underway and detectives appealed for information.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident and captured footage on dash-cam which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1914 26/04/22.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."