A car trader from Antrim has been convicted of fraud, after selling a "clocked" car to a registered disabled pensioner.

Flavius Preda (29) pleaded guilty to three fraud charges under The Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Preda was ordered to pay a £765 fine, and £1,000 of compensation to the pensioner. 'Clocking' a car involves meddling with the milometer to incorrectly display the distance the car has traveled.

The pensioner in this case was sold a car that displayed 116,000 miles. An investigation of the vehicle showed that it had in fact traveled at least 216,000 miles.

The fraudulent trader had supplied a faked MOT certificate and a misleading gumtree advert.Andrina Kelly of the Trading Standards Service said all used vehicle sellers have a responsibility to ensure vehicle mileages and information is accurate.

The Trading Standards Service advises all car buyers to take the following precautions when buying used cars.