Antrim fraudulent trader fined for selling 'clocked' car to disabled pensioner
A car trader from Antrim has been convicted of fraud, after selling a "clocked" car to a registered disabled pensioner.
Flavius Preda (29) pleaded guilty to three fraud charges under The Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.
Preda was ordered to pay a £765 fine, and £1,000 of compensation to the pensioner. 'Clocking' a car involves meddling with the milometer to incorrectly display the distance the car has traveled.
The pensioner in this case was sold a car that displayed 116,000 miles. An investigation of the vehicle showed that it had in fact traveled at least 216,000 miles.
The fraudulent trader had supplied a faked MOT certificate and a misleading gumtree advert.Andrina Kelly of the Trading Standards Service said all used vehicle sellers have a responsibility to ensure vehicle mileages and information is accurate.
The Trading Standards Service advises all car buyers to take the following precautions when buying used cars.
Buy from a reputable dealer. Vehicles may cost more when bought from a dealer but they will have carried out checks on a vehicle’s history before offering cars for sale.
Bring someone with you who knows about cars. Excessive wear and tear on the driver’s seat, steering wheel and foot pedals may be inconsistent with the indicated mileage.
Ensure that you see all the relevant original paperwork, the logbook (V5 form), the car’s service history and MOT certificates. With this information, you can contact the previous owners of the vehicle as well as the garages that carried out the servicing work to ask questions about the history of the vehicle. Everything should be present and correct. If it is not, simply walk away from the deal.
Carry out an online vehicle mileage, accident and outstanding finance check before you buy the car.
If you know the registration and chassis number of a vehicle, you can contact the Driver Vehicle Agency to enquire about the recorded mileage of the vehicle at previous MOTs. The chassis number is visible on the bottom left corner of most car windscreens.
If buying from a “private” seller, get proof of the seller’s name and address.
Finally, never buy a car from the side of a road or pay cash to somebody you don’t know.