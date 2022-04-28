A fire on Cave Hill in Belfast has been brought under control as of Thursday afternoon.

UTV News understands that a small number of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) staff remain on-site to monitor the situation.

The fire started on Wednesday evening.

Local residents suspected arsonists started the fire, but there has been no official confirmation of the cause of the fire from the PSNI or NIFRS.

Crews from the NIFRS were on-site overnight managing the situation.

The PSNI confirmed in a statement that they had received a report of the fire at around 9.20pm on Wednesday 28 April.

The NIFRS have been approached for comment.