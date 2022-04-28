Play Brightcove video

A small rural border village between Fermanagh and Cavan is now home to 30 Ukrainian refugees.

Since arriving in Blacklion two weeks ago, the community has come together to welcome and help them.

Yurri Kolontai, a lawyer in Ukraine, said: "We arrived in the night. In my opinion, this is a miracle place".

His home in Ukraine has been bombed so he came to Ireland with his family including his three children.

Since the war started in February, over 25,000 have arrived in the Republic of Ireland, Credit: UTV

Emma Prikhodko, 18, is an economics student and has come to Blacklion alone.

"It was really difficult," she said. "My parents in Ukraine stay and I'm here alone. I never was abroad before. This is first time."

She thanked the 'kind Irish people' who have helped them a lot.

Since the war started in February, over 25,000 have arrived in the Republic of Ireland while around 21,600 have arrived in the UK.

While the exact number of Ukranian refugees in Northern Ireland is not known, 598 visas have been issued to applicants being sponsored by Northern Ireland residents - as of 26 April.

How many visas have been issued to Ukrainian refugees in your area? Belfast 95 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon 90 Newry, Mourne and Down 90 Mid Ulster 69 Mid and East Antrim 65 Ards and North Down 53 Lisburn and Castlereagh 37 Causeway Coast and Glens 31 Antrim and Newtownabbey 27 Derry City and Strabane 23 Fermanagh and Omagh 18

There has been criticism at how slow the UK government refugee scheme has been.

Sandy Holland, from Cavan County Local Development, has been helping the new arrivals settle into their new home.

"It's a very hands on deck approach," Sandy said. "Many are from big cities and big towns. To arrive in a very small Irish village is a big culture shock but the local community has been instrumental in helping".

Listen to our ITV News What You Need To Know podcast: