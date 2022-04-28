A further two coronavirus deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

There have also been another 355 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Department's latest update.

On Thursday morning there were 348 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, of whom four are in intensive care.

The Covid death toll is now at 3,416 according to the department.

Cases are decreasing. There were 3,004 in the past week, compared to 4,055 in the previous seven days. Deaths are also decreasing with 10 in the past week compared to 26 in the previous week.

There have been 348 people admitted to hospital in the past week - that compares to 432 in the previous week.

Hospital occupancy is at 107% and nine sites are over capacity.

There are 86 care homes dealing with an outbreak.