A P&O ferry which lost power in the Irish sea, sparking an emergency coastguard operation, has been deemed safe to resume sailings.

However, official have put a restriction on how it can operate following the incident in the Irish Sea on Tuesday (26 April).

Its shaft generator, which powers the propellers can not be used to generate electricity.

The European Causeway lost power on Tuesday around five miles off the Co Antrim coast as it made its way to Larne.

There was no risk to the safety of the passengers and crew and the ferry was able to resume sailing to port under its own power.

Sailings were cancelled and it then underwent a series of inspections throughout yesterday.

The ferry sails between Larne, Northern Ireland, and Cairnryan, in Scotland.

P&O Ferries has come under fire after sacking 800 seafarers across the UK without notice, and replacing staff with agency crews.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said following the inspection: "Our surveyors have carried out a full inspection of the European Causeway and are satisfied that it is safe to sail again.

"A 'condition of class' has been issued by the Flag State’s Classification Society which requires the shaft generator not to be used for provision of main power.

"The shaft generator uses the propeller shaft to generate electricity and does not affect the sailing of the ship. In the meantime, the European Causeway can rely on other generators for its electricity use.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect when requested by P&O Ferries”.