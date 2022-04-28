Police in Northern Ireland will be using DNA technology to combat dognapping heartbreak.

PSNI officers are supporting a new scheme to use DNA analysis to investigate dog thefts, in hopes it will prove a "deterrent" to thieves preying on pets.

The technology is set to help reunite owners of lost or stolen dogs with their animals.It comes after the UK recorded a surge in dog theft during the Covid lockdown.

Police forces warned the lockdown puppy boom had attracted thieves to target pets, as demand drove up dog prices and made illegal puppy mills a lucrative trade.

Now, PSNI will be partnering with DNA Protected, which uses a DNA marker system developed for forensic analysis, to help investigate criminal cases involving the theft of dogs.

PSNI Supt. Brian Kee launches dognapping prevention initiative DNA Protected. Credit: PSNI

DNA sampling kits usually comprise a swab for the owner to take a sample from their dog's mouth.

The dog’s DNA is then tested and its profile stored on the provider's database, making it easily accessible for police to help reunite a missing dog with its owner when it is found.

Superintendent Brian Kee, PSNI lead for Rural and Wildlife Crime, said: “Of course, we have been proactively working with a number of partners over recent years, but this will add a new dimension in terms of reuniting lost or stolen dogs with their owners.

"Two important aspects in protecting pet dogs are awareness raising and crime prevention, and DNA protection being one of many precautions available to owners.

He added: "It is important that we equip owners with crime prevention deterrents so they can protect their pets. Dog theft can have a massive impact on the owners and their families and we are committed to doing all that we can to prevent dog thefts from happening.”

David Hartshorne, Cellmark Forensic Services’ Managing Director said: “We are proud to be partnering with PSNI and providing DNA Protected in support of this important crime prevention initiative.”