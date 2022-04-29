Belfast City Marathon returns to celebrate 40th anniversary

The Belfast Marathon returns on Sunday to celebrate it's 40th anniversary.

Among the many thousands taking part is a runner who will reach two special milestones.

UTV's correspondent Gareth Wilkinson just about managed to catch up with him.

The marathon will start at 9am on Sunday 1 May from Prince of Wales Avenue on the Stormont estate.

It'll be followed by the Team Relay and 8 Mile Walk events.

The marathon's route encompasses the north, east, south and west of the city before all events finish in Ormeau Park.

A number of roads throughout the city will be wholly or partially closed from around 6am until 4.30pm.

Find the full list of road closures here.

Motorists are advised to expect some disruption and asked to follow diversion signs and take direction from stewards on the route.