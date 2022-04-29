Cannabis worth two million euro seized in Co Louth

Cannabis worth an estimated two million euro has been seized in Drogheda.

Two men, aged in their 60s and 40s, were arrested during the joint operation by gardai and Revenue officers.

The Garda said it was part of an ongoing investigation into an organised crime group in Co Louth.

The 100kg of cannabis was seized during a search of premises in Drogheda.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Drogheda Divisional Drugs Unit were joined by personnel from the Revenue Customs Service in the operation.

The arrested men were taken to Drogheda Garda station for questioning.