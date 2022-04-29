Irish Premiership title races goes down to the final day

Words by UTV sports reporter Daniel Duffy

It has been hailed as one of the best title races in recent memory in the Irish Premiership as the league season comes to a close tomorrow.

Linfield are in the hot seat, one point clear of Cliftonville at the top of the table. The Blues host Coleraine at Windsor Park tomorrow knowing that victory will secure a fourth league title in a row.

If they do come out on top on Saturday it may be David Healy’s greatest achievement as Blues boss given the turnover of players form their league winning squad last year when they lost the likes of Shayne Lavery.

Meanwhile in East Belfast Cliftonville travel to the Oval knowing they have to beat Glentoran if they are to have any chance of getting their hands on the Gibson Cup for the first time since 2014.

Not many gave the Reds a chance of winning the league at the start of the campaign given the financial firepower of the Glens and Larne, but with European football secured for next season and the League Cup already in the trophy cabinet, it will be viewed as a successful campaign for the North Belfast club.