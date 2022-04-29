Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK to record a rise in Covid-19 infections, new figures show.

While England, Scotland and Wales have all recorded a drop in infections, the trend in Northern Ireland is “uncertain”, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Infections have increased slightly in Northern Ireland, though prevalence of the virus is lower than the other UK nations and the ONS describes the trend as “uncertain”.

It comes as a further coronavirus death has been reported in Northern Ireland.

There have also been another 329 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Department's latest update.

On Friday morning there were 321 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, of whom three are in intensive care. The Covid death toll is now at 3,417 according to the department. Cases are decreasing. There were 2,712 in the past week, compared to 4,025 in the previous seven days. Deaths are also decreasing with 10 in the past week compared to 24 in the previous week. There have been 321 people admitted to hospital in the past week - that compares to 420 in the previous week. Hospital occupancy is at 105% and eight sites are over capacity.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

The figures confirm the surge in Covid-19 driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant is now receding, but prevalence of the virus is high by historic standards.

Deaths involving Covid-19 are continuing to rise slowly, but remain well below the numbers seen during the first and second waves of the virus.

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of Covid-19 in the UK.

It uses a sample of swab tests collected regularly from tens of thousands of households, and is therefore able to estimate the percentage of people likely to test positive for coronavirus at any point in time, regardless of when they caught the virus, how many times they have had it and whether they have symptoms.

The survey is more representative of the level of Covid-19 in the UK than the number of cases announced each day by the Government, which includes only those who have reported themselves as testing positive, so it is affected by how many people are able to take a test or know they have symptoms.