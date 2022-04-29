The PSNI are warning that romance scammers "target everyone" after a woman was swindled out of over £100,000 in a fake cyptocurrency investment.

The woman lost £112,000 after being convinced to invest money in a crypto scheme. She was promised quick returns.

The profits never came through, and the woman lost all of the money she provided to the fraudster.

The scam started on a dating app and PSNI Superintendent Gerard Pollock warned that this is a "common tactic" for this type of fraudster.

They "will then seek to build a relationship quickly," said Pollock, and then use stock backstories of "deceased partners, single parents working away from family" as they look to create trust with their victims.

“Soon enough they will present you with a great investment opportunity they have made money from or an emergency requiring a short term loan of money which they promise they will pay back," Supt Pollock continued.

"However, they do not intend to do so because they do not exist. All they wanted was your money and to get as much of it as possible."

The PSNI and ScamWiseNI Partnership are advising people take steps to keep themselves safe from scams, including: