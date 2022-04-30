Linfield crowned Danske Bank Premiership champions

Linfield have won their 56th league title - and their fourth in a row - after a dramatic final day.

Cliftonville and the Blue went into the final day with both having the chance to get their hands on the Gibson Cup.

But with Healy's men going into their crunch home game against Coleraine a point ahead, they knew a win would suffice.

And a 2-0 win at Windsor secured the title by a point and breaking hearts of the Reds who managed a 2-1 win at the Oval against Glentoran.

David Healy said he was "incredibly proud" of his players and the staff having guided them to five league titles in six seasons. He said they were determined to build on their success and continue bringing in the trophies.