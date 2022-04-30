The Belfast Marathon returns on Sunday to celebrate it's 40th anniversary.

The marathon starts at 9am on Sunday 1 May from Prince of Wales Avenue on the Stormont estate.

It'll be followed by the Team Relay and 8 Mile Walk events.

The marathon's route encompasses the north, east, south and west of the city before all events finish in Ormeau Park.

A number of roads throughout the city will be wholly or partially closed from around 6am until 4.30pm.

Find the full list of road closures here.

The area around Stormont and Upper Newtownards Road will be closed to through traffic between approximately 6am – 10.30am, as the runners make their way towards Beersbridge, Castlereagh and Montgomery Road areas. A full road closure will then be in place on the Ravenhill Road (Albertbridge Road to Ormeau Embankment) from 7am – 11.30am. Some disruption can be expected in the city centre approximately between 8.30am – 12.30pm with full road closures in place on Chichester Street, Wellington Place, May Street, Donegall Square and Howard Street areas. Some further disruption can be expected on the Boucher Road (Tates Avenue to Stockmans Lane) with a full road closure between 8am – 1.30pm approximately, as runners make their way onto Lislea Drive and Lisburn Road, marking their marathon halfway point. Another point where disruption can be expected is in the Andersonstown Road and Falls Road areas with lane closures and full road closures in place from approximately 9.30am – 2pm. Full road closures will also be in place at approximately 9.30am – 3pm from Lanark Way, Crumlin Road and Antrim Road areas with a Team Relay changeover point taking place on North Queen Street. Some disruption again in the city centre as runners take on the final stretch of the marathon from Donegall Quay onto Oxford Street and Lanyon Place (full road closure 9.30am – 3pm). Runners will make their way up Ormeau Road to the Rosetta Roundabout and complete their journey down Ravenhill Road, onto Ormeau Embankment for the finish at the Ozone Tennis Centre, Ormeau Park. For details on projected times for participants passing through the marathon route, please click HERE.

Motorists are advised to expect some disruption and asked to follow diversion signs and take direction from stewards on the route.

Once all runners have passed reopening of the roads will be managed as quickly as possible.

For those taking part there is free parking within Stormont. Drivers should enter via Stoney Road and follow the signage.

The Upper Newtownards Road from the Stormont Entrance will close from around 8am to facilitate traffic management for the start of the event. Access will be from the Dundonald side only. Access out of Stormont will be from approximately 10.30am at the earliest. Car parks at Stormont will close at 5pm.

Parking around Ormeau Park/Finish Area – free parking will be available in the following carparks;Belfast City Council Car Park, Raphael Street Belfast City Council Car Park, Ormeau Avenue

PUBLIC TRANSPORTTHE FOLLOWING TRANSPORT IS FREE TO PARTICIPANTS STORMONT STARTGetting to the start line:A shuttle bus will be available opposite Belfast City Hall (on Chichester Street outside SS Moore’s) to the Stormont Start Line between 07.00am and 08.00amFor those arriving to Belfast by train, a shuttle bus will be available at Lanyon Place Train Station between 07.30am and 08.00am to take participants to Stormont Estate

Spectators transport to Ormeau (finish area):A shuttle bus will be available from Massey Avenue at Stormont Estate (after all events start) to take spectators and family to Ormeau Road/Ormeau Park. * Please be advised that there is a short 15 minute walk to the main finish line.

RETURN TO CITY CENTRE OR STORMONT (AFTER RACE)Getting back to Belfast City Centre:A shuttle bus will pick up participants from Ormeau Embankment (a short walk from the Ormeau Park finish line) from 11.45am and transport to Belfast City Centre. This service will run until 04.00pm

Getting back to Stormont:For any participants needing to return to the car parks at Stormont, there will be a Glider service (complimentary) available from SS Moore’s (Chichester Street) or Wellington Street to Stormont. This service will run until 04.30pm **please note that Stormont car parks will close from 05.00pm**

Shuttle services run approximately every 20 minutes

TEAM RELAY TRANSPORTTHE FOLLOWING TRANSPORT IS FREE TO TEAM RELAY PARTICIPANTS Leg A – Stormont Estate (Start) to Montgomery RoadA shuttle bus will be available from Belfast City Hall (outside SS Moore’s) to the Start Line from 07.00am to 08.00am.For those arriving to Belfast by train, a shuttle bus will be available at Lanyon Place Train Station between 07.30am and 08.00am to take participants to Stormont Estate

Leg B – Montgomery Road to Boucher RoadTransport will leave Annadale Embankment from 08.00am and drop off at the Cregagh Road.

Leg C – Boucher Road to Falls RoadTransport will leave Annadale Embankment from 08.00am and drop off at the Shane Retail Park

Leg D – Falls Road to North Queen StreetTransport will leave Annadale Embankment from 08.00am and drop off at Park Centre Retail Park

Leg E – North Queen Street to Ormeau Park (Finish)Transport will leave Annadale Embankment from 08.00am and drop off at Cityside Retail Park

Buses will be in operation as a “loop service” between 08.00AM – 10.00AM. Participants are advised to make their way to Annadale Embankment as early as possible to avoid disappointment. Buses will be filled on a first come first served basis and will only leave once full. Return transport for Relay runners to Ormeau Embankment will be available from all relay changeover points. TRANSLINK TRANSPORT TO BELFAST ON RACE DAYOn Race Day, if you intend on travelling by public transport, with our Official Transport Partner Translink, please plan your travel requirements in advance as bus and rail times and services are susceptible to change. For more information visit www.translink.co.uk. EXTRA TRAIN SERVICES INTO BELFAST ON RACE DAYTranslink has confirmed the following additional* trains operating across Northern Ireland on Sunday 1st May: Coleraine 0620Ballymoney 0631Cullybackey 0650Ballymena 0656Antrim 0710Mossley West 0722Arrive Belfast Lanyon Place 0733 Newry 0648Portadown 0710Lurgan 0717Moira 0724Lisburn 0733Arrive Belfast Lanyon Place 0745 Larne Harbour 0651Larne Town 0655Whitehead 0706Downshire 0713Carrickfergus 0716Clipperstown 0718Trooperslane 0722Greenisland 0725Jordanstown 0728Whiteabbey 0732Arrive Belfast Lanyon Place 0740 Bangor 0715Bangor West 0719Carnalea 0721Helen’s Bay 0725Seahill 0728Cultra 0721Marino 0733 Holywood 0735Sydenham 0739Titanic Quarter 0742Arrive Belfast Lanyon Place 0746 *Purchase from Stations and Conductors on the day (no online sales). Standard fares apply.A normal Sunday timetable is in place for return journeys. Visit www.translink.co.uk for details.

Among the many thousands taking part is a runner who will reach two special milestones.

UTV's correspondent Gareth Wilkinson just about managed to catch up with him.