Trade union march

Trade unions from across Northern Ireland have marched through Belfast in a May Day rally calling for stronger workers' rights.

Their protest, which began from Writer's Square, comes amidst two weeks of ongoing strike action by the Unite union, causing disruption to councils, the Housing Executive and some schools.

Organ donation plea

Friends and team-mates of Fionntan McGarvey are taking part in the Belfast Marathon this weekend Credit: Brian Morrison/PA

The parents of a Belfast teenager who died suddenly have urged families to talk about their wishes around organ donation.

Fiontann McGarvey died in an incident outside a bar in Belfast in January. Following his death, the donation of the 18 year old's kidneys helped transform two people's lives.

This weekend, friends of the talented GAA player will run the Belfast Marathon.

They will be raising money to help university students speak to schoolchildren about the importance of making their wishes known surrounding organ donation.

Belfast Marathon

The Belfast Marathon is set to kick off tomorrow morning from Stormont, finishing up in Ormeau Park.

Motorists should expect some disruption around the city tomorrow, and are asked to follow diversion signs and take direction from stewards.

Roads will be closed from around 6am until approximately 16:30.

Translink are also running early morning trains tomorrow to bring competitors and spectators into the city centre.

Daily Mile anniversary

Now you don't have to do a marathon to get all the benefits of exercise, even one mile can make all the difference, and that's exactly what the Daily Mile is all about.

The idea is to get school children out of the classroom and exercising every day.

The campaign is celebrating it's tenth anniversary this week, and has been adopted by fourteen thousand schools around the world, including one in Derry.

Festival of Fools

The Festival of Fools has returned to Belfast after a two year absence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the largest comedy and street art festival on the island of Ireland.

Around 70 free performances are taking place throughout Belfast across the bank holiday weekend.

Katie Taylor fight

It's set to be an historic night for women's boxing in New York.

Katie Taylor puts her undisputed lightweight championship on the line against seven weight world champion Amanda Serrano.

The headline fight at Madison Square Gardens is being billed as the biggest ever fight in women's boxing.