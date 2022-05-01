Belfast City Marathon returns for May Day weekend

The Belfast City Marathon is underway and is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The race began at 9am on Sunday Morning from Prince of Wales Avenue on the Stormont Estate.

The route criss-crosses through the city, encompassing the north, south, east and west with the finish line being in Ormeau Park.

Around 14,000 people are taking part in the event, including some elite athletes.

Along with the 26.2 mile route, there is also a team relay and an eight mile walking event.

Among the many thousands taking part is a runner who will reach two special milestones.

UTV's correspondent Gareth Wilkinson just about managed to catch up with him.

There is also expected to be disruption on roads throughout Belfast as runners pass through.

Public transport timetables have also been specially adapted for the road closures, along with services to ferry participants and spectators.

