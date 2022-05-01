A price rise of 30% on bills has come into effect for Electric Ireland customers.

The hike was announced as a result of "continued market volatility and unprecedented increases in wholesale energy costs."

The changes coming in from today will equate to an increase of around £4.21 a week for the average homeowner.

Electric Ireland is the third largest supplier in Northern Ireland with around 103,000 customers.

It comes after two of Northern Ireland's top four biggest energy suppliers announced price increases earlier in the week, with those rises in costs set to affect 250,000 people.

SSE Airtricity announced a 33% increase in prices, and the Consumer Council said the Budget Energy is set to increase prices by 27% from Friday 27 May 2022. SSE said on Friday that increased wholesale energy costs had led to the rise. They said that they are increasing support "to customers in difficulty". The Consumer Council estimates that the average SSE customer will see price rises of £248 per year, while the average Budget Energy customer will see increases of £275 per year.