Linfield manager David Healy hints at a possible departure from Windsor Park

Play Brightcove video

Linfield manager David Healy has hinted at a possible departure from Windsor Park. After lifting his fifth league title with the club and his fourth in a row Healy has said he will take a couple of weeks to reflect on what is best for him and his family. “I love this football club and everything I do is to try and make it better,” he said.

“With all respect to other clubs in the Irish league I could never managed another club in this league because of my love for Linfield. “I’ll be in charge of Linfield tomorrow after that I’ll speak to the club and senior players and see, sometimes I think the board and players may get sick of my voice so I’ll reflect on what is best for me, my family and the football club going forward.”