Police are hunting for four men after a man's skull was fractured during an assault in south Belfast's student quarter.

Police say the victim's head and body were stamped on during the serious assault.

The man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition following the attack in the early hours of Sunday, 1 May.

Officers are searching for four men following the serious assault which took place near the Botanical Ave and Donegall Pass junction, PSNI said in a statement.

Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty said: “Shortly after 2:55am, it was reported that a man in his 30s was assaulted by four males at the junction with Donegall Pass.

"It was reported that one of the males punched the man who fell to the ground, while the other three males stamped on his head and body.

"The male was taken to hospital with severe head injuries including a suspected fractured skull. His condition is described as serious.

“The males then made off towards the Lower Crescent area following the incident."

Enquiries are continuing, Det Sgt Dougherty said.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information or who witnessed the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 293 01/05/22.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.