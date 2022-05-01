Play Brightcove video

Emma Patterson has your Sunday evening headlines

UTV Election Debate

Tonight is the UTV Election debate, hosted by Marc Mallett.

The debate features the leaders of each of the five largest political parties, ahead of Thursday's Assembly Election.

Jordan Moates has been at the studios for debate:

Energy price hike

Over 100,000 customers saw their electricity prices increase today after a 30% rise came into effect for Electric Ireland customers.

It is the third largest supplier here with the move likely costing customers over two hundred pounds a year.

Earlier this week, both SSE Airtricity and Budget Energy also announced a major price hike, blaming increases in wholesale energy costs.

Assault in South Belfast

A man has been left with severe head injuries, including a suspected fractured skull, after he was assaulted in the Botanic Avenue area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

The victim in his thirties was punched to the ground by one man while three other men stamped on his head and body.

The four men then made off towards the Lower Crescent.

Belfast Marathon

Thousands of athletes, fun runners and walkers completed the Belfast City Marathon today, as both the men's and women's competitions were won by local runners.

Olympian Paul Pollock and North Belfast's Gladys Ganiel were the first to cross the line as the marathon returned to it's traditional date of May Day Bank Holiday weekend for the first time in three years.

Women's boxing

Katie Taylor has hailed it as the best night of her career.

A split decision victory over Amanda Serrano last night saw Taylor retain her status as undisputed lightweight champion at a sold out Madison Square Garden, in what was billed as boxing's biggest female fight of all time.

Irish Premiership

Linfield have won their 56th league title.

Cliftonville and the Blues went into the final day, both with a chance of getting their hands on the Gibson Cup.

But, a two nil win against Coleraine secured the title, breaking the hearts of the Reds who managed a two one win against Glentoran.

Eurovision farewell party

And finally, Ireland's Eurovision hopeful Brooke Scullion had a farewell party this afternoon in Bellaghy.

Before the 23 year old reaches the Grand Final in Turin, she'll need to be successful in the semi-final on Thursday 12th May.