The Belfast City Marathon returned to its traditional springtime slot, and UTV has all the best images that capture the excitement, suffering, heartbreak and jubilation that accompanies the event each year.

Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl prepares to launch the race with some help from her citizens Credit: Pacemaker

Participants were in good form pre-race despite some unreliable May weather Credit: Pacemaker

The anticipation builds pre-race Credit: Pacemaker

People ran to raise money for a large ran of charities Credit: Pacemaker

Heroes and villains were on display for the race Credit: Pacemaker

Things get underway amid a light springtime drizzle Credit: Pacemaker

The race makes it's way to the Waterworks and the feathered locals are out to cheer folks on Credit: PA Images

Credit: PA Images

One runner at least is in good form as the race nears the finish line Credit: PA Images

Local runner Paul Pollock crosses the line in first place Credit: Pacemaker

Women's winner Gladys Ganiel has some help celebrating