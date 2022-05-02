Play Brightcove video

Gladys Ganiel was a hometown hero on Sunday as she won the Belfast City Marathon, but she had a rocky build-up to the event when she caught Covid-19 earlier this year.Ganiel tested positive for the virus two weeks before she was due to compete in the Manchester marathon in April. Despite the setback, she still managed to complete that race and prepare for the 26-mile trek through her home city. She managed not just to finish Sunday's race, but to top the podium. Ganiel spoke to UTV's Sara O'Kane earlier on Monday about her victory and what it meant to have the Belfast marathon back.