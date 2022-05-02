A man has been charged after police found £50,000 of cannabis in Bessbrook on Sunday.The PSNI searched two properties and found the Class B drug as well as £100,000 in cash. All suspected criminal property was seized. The 40-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

He is expected to appear in front of Newry Magistrates court on Monday 2 May.