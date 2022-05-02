Play Brightcove video

Good morning, here are the headlines in Northern Ireland this Bank Holiday Monday.

Election debate fallout

The leaders of the five main political parties have clashed over the potential for a border poll, post-Brexit arrangements and the cost of living crisis during UTV's Election debate last night.Catch up on the debate and the pundits' verdict on it right here on the UTV News website.

Police hunting four men after attack in Botanic

A man has been left with severe head injuries, including a suspected fractured skull, after he was assaulted in the Botanic Avenue area of Belfast early on Sunday morning. Police say the victim in his thirties was punched and was knocked to the ground by one man while three other men stamped on his head and body. The four men then made off towards Lower Crescent.

Brooke had a great sent off in Bellaghy over the weekend

Brooke Scullion gets ready for Eurovision Semi-Final

Brooke Scullion is heading to Turin in Italy for the semi-finals of the song contest and had a farewell party in her hometown of Bellaghy.

Ireland's Eurovision hopeful says she "just really wants to do everyone proud."

She's encouraging everyone in Northern Ireland to vote for her.Giants beaten by Cardiff

The Belfast Giants have missed out on their chance for a treble of trophy wins. Adam Keefe's side lost out on the Grand Slam after a 6-3 defeat to the Cardiff Devils in the Elite League playoffs in Nottingham last night.It gave the Welsh side the crown.

Derry beat Tyrone in massive upset

The All-Ireland champions are into the qualifiers after being overrun by an inspired Derry side in Healy Park.

The Derrymen were the better team from the first to last minute of a game that saw the home side reduced to 13 men. It was the Oaks first win in the Ulster championship since 2015, and a big scalp for a team on the rise.

The Red Hands now face a long route through a packed qualifying round if they want to defend their title.