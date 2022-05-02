A pensioner in Carryduff has been threatened with a baseball bat by three masked men who broke into her home. Police say the woman in her 70s was at home in the Franklin Park area on Saturday evening when a gang of three men broke into her home. The men were wearing masks, dark clothing and gloves with one carrying a baseball bat.

Officers say the men took the pensioner's phone before two of them proceeded to search her home. One of the group stayed with her for the duration of the 45-minute home invasion. While the woman was unharmed physically, the police say she has endured a "frightening experience".

The men returned the woman's phone before leaving.

Nothing is believed to have been taken during the burglary.

The PSNI appealed on Monday for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in Franklin Park on Saturday evening to contact them.