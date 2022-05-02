A safe and cash were stolen at gunpoint in a robbery at a shop in South Belfast on Sunday evening.

Two masked men entered the shop just after 9pm and pointed a black handgun at a staff member and told her to be quiet.

One of the men then demanded money. The staff produced a sum of cash and a small black safe.

The two men then ran to a waiting getaway car. The small red vehicle left college gardens and drove towards the Lisburn road.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area last night to come forward.

The two men are believed to be in their 30s and were wearing face coverings. The first male is described as wearing blue jeans, black trainers, a grey jacket, a dark hat and glovesThe second male was also wearing blue jeans, a dark navy jacket and a grey bobble hat.PSNI Detective Sergeant Ash said that the staff member "whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience."