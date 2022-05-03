A further price hike in gas bills has come into effect for 47,000 customers in the greater Belfast area.

Firmus Energy announced the 37% increase in April.

The annual gas bill of a typical household with a credit meter will rise by about £330 per year.

Those customers with a prepayment gas meter (PAYG) will see their typical costs increase by around £325 per year.Firmus blamed global pressures - including the war in Ukraine - on the move with sustained increases in global wholesale gas prices. It pledged to act to reduce prices as soon as it could.

Firmus announces 37% gas price increase hitting 47,000 in Belfast