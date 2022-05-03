A former police officer is to stand trial accused of misconduct in public office, it was confirmed today.

Lesley Stock faces allegations in connection with an investigation concerning loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

The case against her was progressed to the Crown Court following a preliminary inquiry before magistrates in Belfast.

Stock, whose address is given as Tennent Street PSNI station in the city, is charged with one count of misconduct in a public office. It is alleged that between March 2014 and July 2015, as a police officer, her actions amounted to an abuse of the trust of the public.

The charge relates to alleged involvement with Mr Bryson during an investigation into events linked to protests over the removal of the Union flag from Belfast City Hall.

Following a series of adjournments a preliminary inquiry into the strength of the evidence was listed for hearing today.

Stock, of unknown age, was committed for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed, the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service confirmed.

She is to remain on bail until any future arraignment takes place.