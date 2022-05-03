A man in his 40s has died after a two vehicle crash in Co Donegal.

It happened in Meenaward near Buncrana on Monday night at around 10:50pm.

The collision involved two vehicles on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh.

The driver of one vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The condition of the passenger, a female aged in her 30s, is described as serious.

The Mountain Road is currently closed between Buncrana and Carndonagh as the scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Diversions are in place at Drumfries and Churchlanquarters.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with dash cam footage to make it available to them.