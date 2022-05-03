Play Brightcove video

A Ukrainian journalist seeking refuge in County Down has told UTV her country is 'broken'.

Katya Marchenko was working for a local TV station before her husband and mother gathered the money to help her flee the war.

"My country is broken now. This is very bad because every Ukrainian lives a happy life.

Because we have work, we have house, food, we have families, we have hobbies, Now we don't have anything. We have nothing," Katya said.

The 19-year-old spent an arduous four days on her own travelling to Northern Ireland to link-up with Elaine Brown's family in Newtownards.

Last week she received her UK visa and has already begun English lessons as well as lining-up paid work so she can send money back home to Ukraine.

Katya's husband is currently serving in the territorial army. The couple were due to celebrate their first wedding anniversary next month.

Her mother, a medic and 15 year old brother also remain in Ukraine. Katya is already dreaming of the day they will all be reunited.

"I buy very big flowers for my mum, because she really loves flowers and I buy fast food for my brother because he likes fast food. It will make him happy."

Katya describes her home in Newtownards with Elaine as her "second family".

Elaine said: "If something ever catastrophic happened here and we were overtaken or we were involved in some massive war, wouldn't you like to think that maybe a family, if we were in desperation, would reach out to us?

"So that's my motivation for doing it. And to be honest with you, she's like a breath of fresh air.

"And I can honestly say she's my little best friend now."