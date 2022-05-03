Skip to content

Tuesday's NI headlines: Firmus energy price hike, strike action continues & 60 new jobs

  • Gas price increase comes into effect

Gas bills for Firmus customers in its greater Belfast area increase from Tuesday with a 37% rise coming into effect. The news impacts nearly 50,000 customers and means the annual gas bill will go up by about £330 per year. The company is blaming increases in global wholesale gas costs.

  • Fatal crash Co Donegal

A man in his 40s has died following a two-vehicle crash in County Donegal.

  • Londonderry assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was seriously assaulted in Londonderry. It happened early yesterday morning outside a bar on Waterloo Street.

Officers say he was attacked by another man, causing him to fall and hit his head.

  • New jobs

Sixty new jobs are to be created as part of a 5 million pound investment by Stroll Insurance. It's launching as a digital broking brand and forms part of the Prestige Group.

The company says it wants to simplify the purchasing process.