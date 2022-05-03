Play Brightcove video

Gas price increase comes into effect

Gas bills for Firmus customers in its greater Belfast area increase from Tuesday with a 37% rise coming into effect. The news impacts nearly 50,000 customers and means the annual gas bill will go up by about £330 per year. The company is blaming increases in global wholesale gas costs.

Fatal crash Co Donegal

A man in his 40s has died following a two-vehicle crash in County Donegal.

Londonderry assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was seriously assaulted in Londonderry. It happened early yesterday morning outside a bar on Waterloo Street.

Officers say he was attacked by another man, causing him to fall and hit his head.

New jobs

Sixty new jobs are to be created as part of a 5 million pound investment by Stroll Insurance. It's launching as a digital broking brand and forms part of the Prestige Group.

The company says it wants to simplify the purchasing process.