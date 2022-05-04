Businesses offered 50% rates cut to move into empty retail premises
A scheme aimed at attracting businesses onto the high streets and into town centres has opened for applications.
The Department of Finance’s Back in Business scheme offers businesses a 50% rates discount for up to two years if they move into premises which were previously used for retail.
It’s hoped the initiative will support regeneration of high streets.
The Back in Business scheme is open to all business types. Applications will be accepted up until 31st March 2023.