Linfield assistant manager Ross Oliver believes David Healy will receive offers from other clubs this summer.

After winning his fourth consecutive and fifth league title with the Blues, Healy was open about the need to reflect on his future with the club.

Oliver has been through the highs and lows with Northern Ireland's all-time top goal-scorer and says their friendship sometimes is taken to the brink but that ultimately both want what is best for the football club.

Oliver added it meant everything to Linfield after a very challenging season to win the Gibson Cup. He also paid tribute to Paddy McLaughlin and Cliftonville for taking it right the last game of the season and finishing just one point behind the Blues.