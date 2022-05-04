A 38-year-old man arrested by police investigating the ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The man was detained on Wednesday in the Antrim area.

Some 38 people have now been informed they are to be prosecuted by the Public Prosecution Service for a range of offences, including ill-treatment and wilful neglect contrary to the Mental Health (Northern Ireland) Order 1986, in connection with the alleged ill treatment of patients at the hospital.