A man has been handed a two life sentences for killing two friends in Belfast.

Steven McBrine admitted the manslaughter of 37-year-old Frances Murray and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton at a flat in Kinnaird Close on 23 December 2019.

McBrine formerly of Kinnaird Close will serve at least 11 years before he can be considered for parole.

Police attended the scene in December after a member of the public found the bodies.

Detectives said they believed some sort of altercation took place in the flat where Ms Murray and Mr Dutton were found. The three had been drinking together and the victims found stabbed multiple times.

Police welcomed the sentencing.

Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong said: “All three had been together when a verbal altercation began. This escalated to a very brutal and sustained attack in which two innocent victims were stabbed multiple times.

“This was a senseless, cruel and tragic loss of two lives, leaving two families heartbroken.

“My thoughts today are with those families, and I know that the sentence imposed will never ease their pain and sorrow.”

Detective Inspector Armstrong added: "We always work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts, where they will be held to account.”