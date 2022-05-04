Police have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after two officers were injured during an incident on Monday in Londonderry.

One officer was carried up to 30 metres on the bonnet of a car in the Skeoge Link Road area.

He suffered hand, elbow and hip injuries, while another officer's arm was hit by the car.

The man arrested is also being questioned on suspicion of several other offences including assault on police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.