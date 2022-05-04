Northern Ireland Election 2022: Everything you need to know

Northern Ireland goes to the polls for one of the most anticipated elections in years. Over 1.3million people are eligible to vote in the poll which will see five candidates elected in each of the region's 18 constituencies.

When can you vote?

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday 5 May.

Who is eligible to vote?

All persons who are:

Listed on the electoral register

At least 18 years of age on 5 May 2022

British, Irish, European Union and qualifying Commonwealth citizens"Qualifying Commonwealth citizen" means that the applicant must have leave to remain in the United Kingdom or not require such leave, i.e. they must be in the UK legally.

How many people can vote in this election?

A total of 1,373,731 are registered to vote for this election. This breaks down in each constituency as follows:

Belfast East 70,123 Belfast North 75,801 Belfast South 73,497 Belfast West 68,727 East Antrim 67,699 East Londonderry 72,959 Fermanagh and South Tyrone 78,963 Foyle 77,343 Lagan Valley 81,562 Mid Ulster 75,168 Newry and Armagh 87,156 North Antrim 81,935 North Down 70,176 South Antrim 76,950 South Down 84,046 Strangford 70,775 Upper Bann 91,149 West Tyrone 69,702

Do you need to bring ID to vote?

You need to bring ID with you to the polling station.

A UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photographic part) (provisional accepted)

A UK, Irish or EU passport (or Irish Passport Card)

An Electoral Identity Card

A Translink Senior SmartPass

A Translink 60+ SmartPass

A Translink War Disabled SmartPass

A Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass

The identification document does not need to be current, as long as the photograph is of a good enough likeness to allow polling station staff to confirm the identity of the holder. What Covid-19 measures are in place at the polling station?

Face coverings should be worn in all polling stations unless exempt

Perspex screens between staff and voters

Polling booths cleaned down between electors

Ballot pencil cleaned between use (you may also bring your own pencil if you would prefer)

Regular cleaning of high touch points and surfaces throughout the day

Doors and windows (excluding fire doors) will be kept open to ensure the polling station is well ventilated

Can I vote if I’ve got Covid-19?

While the public health advice is to stay at home if you’ve tested positive or have symptoms, you can still go out to vote but are advised to take the following precautions:

You must wear a face covering in the polling station except for the ID check

Wash your hands thoroughly with the hand sanitiser provided as you enter the polling station

Keep at least 2m distance from staff and other voters at all times.

Conduct your vote as quickly possible to limit the time you are in the polling station

When does the counting start?

The votes will start to be counted at 8am on Friday 6 May.

Where will the votes be counted?

Counts for the 18 constituencies will take place at three count centres. They will be split as follows.

Meadowbank Sports Arena East Londonderry Fermanagh and South Tyrone Foyle Mid Ulster Newry and Armagh Upper Bann West Tyrone

Titanic Exhibition Centre Belfast East Belfast North Belfast South Belfast West South Down Strangford

Ulster University Jordanstown East Antrim Lagan Valley North Antrim North Down South Antrim

And how can I follow the results?

UTV has planned its most ambitious - not to be missed - election coverage since the formation of the institutions in 1998.

It will broadcast eight hours of coverage across Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will have comprehensive results and updates from the moment the boxes open on Friday morning online.

And in a new feature Nathan Hanna hosts The Brief - our online bulletin covering the very latest from the count centres, all the results and of course the fallout - throughout all the weekend.