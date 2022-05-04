Northern Ireland Election 2022: Everything you need to know
Northern Ireland goes to the polls for one of the most anticipated elections in years. Over 1.3million people are eligible to vote in the poll which will see five candidates elected in each of the region's 18 constituencies.
When can you vote?
Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday 5 May.
Who is eligible to vote?
All persons who are:
Listed on the electoral register
At least 18 years of age on 5 May 2022
British, Irish, European Union and qualifying Commonwealth citizens"Qualifying Commonwealth citizen" means that the applicant must have leave to remain in the United Kingdom or not require such leave, i.e. they must be in the UK legally.
How many people can vote in this election?
A total of 1,373,731 are registered to vote for this election. This breaks down in each constituency as follows:
Belfast East 70,123 Belfast North 75,801 Belfast South 73,497 Belfast West 68,727 East Antrim 67,699 East Londonderry 72,959 Fermanagh and South Tyrone 78,963 Foyle 77,343 Lagan Valley 81,562 Mid Ulster 75,168 Newry and Armagh 87,156 North Antrim 81,935 North Down 70,176 South Antrim 76,950 South Down 84,046 Strangford 70,775 Upper Bann 91,149 West Tyrone 69,702
Do you need to bring ID to vote?
You need to bring ID with you to the polling station.
A UK, Irish or EEA driving licence (photographic part) (provisional accepted)
A UK, Irish or EU passport (or Irish Passport Card)
An Electoral Identity Card
A Translink Senior SmartPass
A Translink 60+ SmartPass
A Translink War Disabled SmartPass
A Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass
The identification document does not need to be current, as long as the photograph is of a good enough likeness to allow polling station staff to confirm the identity of the holder. What Covid-19 measures are in place at the polling station?
Face coverings should be worn in all polling stations unless exempt
Perspex screens between staff and voters
Polling booths cleaned down between electors
Ballot pencil cleaned between use (you may also bring your own pencil if you would prefer)
Regular cleaning of high touch points and surfaces throughout the day
Doors and windows (excluding fire doors) will be kept open to ensure the polling station is well ventilated
Can I vote if I’ve got Covid-19?
While the public health advice is to stay at home if you’ve tested positive or have symptoms, you can still go out to vote but are advised to take the following precautions:
You must wear a face covering in the polling station except for the ID check
Wash your hands thoroughly with the hand sanitiser provided as you enter the polling station
Keep at least 2m distance from staff and other voters at all times.
Conduct your vote as quickly possible to limit the time you are in the polling station
When does the counting start?
The votes will start to be counted at 8am on Friday 6 May.
Where will the votes be counted?
Counts for the 18 constituencies will take place at three count centres. They will be split as follows.
Meadowbank Sports Arena East Londonderry Fermanagh and South Tyrone Foyle Mid Ulster Newry and Armagh Upper Bann West Tyrone
Titanic Exhibition Centre Belfast East Belfast North Belfast South Belfast West South Down Strangford
Ulster University Jordanstown East Antrim Lagan Valley North Antrim North Down South Antrim
And how can I follow the results?
UTV has planned its most ambitious - not to be missed - election coverage since the formation of the institutions in 1998.
It will broadcast eight hours of coverage across Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will have comprehensive results and updates from the moment the boxes open on Friday morning online.
And in a new feature Nathan Hanna hosts The Brief - our online bulletin covering the very latest from the count centres, all the results and of course the fallout - throughout all the weekend.
Northern Ireland Assembly election candidates
Belfast East (13)
Andy Allen - Ulster Unionists
Karl Bennett - PUP
David Brooks - DUP
Joanne Bunting - DUP
Charlotte Carson - SDLP
Hannah Kenny - People Before Profit
Lauren Kerr - Ulster Unionists
Naomi Long - Alliance Party
Eoin MacNeill - The Workers Party
Peter McReynolds - Alliance Party
Mairead O’Donnell - Sinn Féin
John Ross - TUV
Brian Smyth - Green Party
Belfast North (14)
Phillip Brett - DUP
Julie-Ann Corr-Johnston - Ulster Unionists
Fiona Ferguson - People Before Profit
Billy Hutchinson - PUP
Gerry Kelly - Sinn Féin
Lily Kerr - The Workers Party
Brian Kingston - DUP
Seán Mac NioCaill - Aontú
Nichola Mallon - SDLP
Nuala McAllister - Alliance Party
Ron McDowell - TUV
Carál Ní Chuilín - Sinn Féin
Mal O’Hara - Green Party
Stafford Ward - Independent
Belfast South (14)
Clare Bailey - Green Party
Paula Bradshaw - Alliance Party
Andrew Girvin - TUV
Deirdre Hargey - Sinn Féin
Paddy Lynn -The Workers Party
Luke McCann - Aontú
Stephen McCarthy - Ulster Unionists
Neil Moore - Socialist Party (NI)
Elly Odhiambo - Independent
Matthew O’Toole - SDLP
Edwin Poots - DUP
Kate Nicholl - Alliance Party
Sipho Sibanda - People Before Profit
Elsie Trainor - SDLP
Belfast West (17)
Danny Baker - Sinn Féin
Gerard Burns - Independent
Gerry Carroll - People Before Profit
Patrick Crossan - The Workers Party
Paul Doherty - SDLP
Jordan Doran - TUV
Órlaithí Flynn - Sinn Féin
Linsey Victoria Gibson - Ulster Unionists
Gerard Herdman - Aontú
Donnamarie Higgins - Alliance Party
Declan Hill - Independent
Stevie Maginn - Green Party
Tony Mallon - Independent
Frank McCoubrey - DUP
Dan Murphy - Irish Republican Socialist Party
Aisling Reilly - Sinn Féin
Pat Sheehan - Sinn Féin
East Antrim (10)
Mark Francis Bailey - Green Party
Roy Beggs - Ulster Unionists
Norman Boyd - TUV
Stewart Dickson - Alliance Party
Danny Donnelly - Alliance Party
David Hilditch - DUP
Gordon Lyons - DUP
Siobhán McAlister - SDLP
Oliver McMullan - Sinn Féin
John Stewart - Ulster Unionists
East Londonderry (16)
Jordan Armstrong - TUV
Maurice Bradley - DUP
Gemma Brolly - Aontú
Mark Coulson - Green Party
Caoimhe Archibald - Sinn Féin
Cara Hunter - SDLP
Chris McCaw - Alliance Party
Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin
Amy Louise Merron - People Before Profit
Niall Murphy - Independent
Stephanie Quigley - Independent
Alan Robinson - DUP
Billy Stewart - Independent
Claire Sugden - Independent
Russell Watton - PUP
Darryl Wilson - Ulster Unionists
Fermanagh and South Tyrone (16)
Derek Backhouse - Independent
Rosemary Barton - Ulster Unionists
Matthew Beaumont - Alliance Party
Paul Bell - DUP
Emma DeSouza - Independent
Jemma Dolan - Sinn Féin
Alex Elliott - TUV
Tom Elliott - Ulster Unionists
Deborah Erskine - DUP
Adam Gannon - SDLP
Colm Gildernew - Sinn Féin
Emmett Kilpatrick - People Before Profit
Denise Mullen - Aontú
Áine Murphy - Sinn Féin
Donal O'Cofaigh - Cross-Community Labour Alternative
Kellie Turtle - Green Party
Foyle (14)
Padraig Delargy - Sinn Féin
Emmet Doyle - Aontú
Mark H Durkan - SDLP
Ciara Ferguson - Sinn Féin
Rachael Ferguson - Alliance Party
Gillian Hamilton - Green Party
Shaun Harkin - People Before Profit
Anne McCloskey - Independent
Ryan McCready - Ulster Unionists
Colly McLaughlin - Irish Republican Socialist Party
Sinéad McLaughlin - SDLP
Gary Middleton - DUP
Elizabeth Neely - TUV
Brian James Tierney - SDLP
Lagan Valley (12)
Robbie Butler - Ulster Unionists
Pat Catney - SDLP
Amanda Doherty - People Before Profit
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson - DUP
Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance Party
Paul Givan - DUP
David Honeyford - Alliance Party
Gary Hynds - Independent
Simon Lee - Green Party
Gary McCleave - Sinn Féin
Lorna Smyth - TUV
Laura Turner - Ulster Unionists
Mid Ulster (14)
Keith Buchanan - DUP
Linda Dillon - Sinn Féin
Meta Graham - Ulster Unionists
Claire Hackett - Alliance Party
Alixandra Halliday - Aontú
Patrick Haughey - Independent
Sophia McFeely - People Before Profit
Patsy McGlone - SDLP
Glenn Moore - TUV
Michelle O’Neill - Sinn Féin
Conor Rafferty - The Resume Party (NI)
Hugh Francis Scullion - The Workers Party
Emma Sheerin - Sinn Féin
Stefan Taylor - Green Party
Newry and Armagh (12)
Cathal Boylan - Sinn Féin
Jackie Coade - Alliance Party
Daniel Connolly - Aontú
Nicola Grant - The Workers Party
Ciara Henry - Green Party
William G Irwin - DUP
Liz Kimmins - Sinn Féin
Gavin Malone - Independent
Justin McNulty - SDLP
Conor Murphy - Sinn Féin
Keith Ratcliffe - TUV
David Taylor - Ulster Unionists
North Antrim (11)
Jim Allister - TUV
Matthew Armstrong - TUV
Bethany Ferris - Ulster Unionists
Paul Frew - DUP
Philip McGuigan - Sinn Féin
Patricia O’Lynn - Alliance Party
Eugene Reid - SDLP
Laird Shingleton - Independent
Mervyn Storey - DUP
Robin Swann - Ulster Unionists
Paul Veronica - Green Party
North Down (14)
Chris Carter - Independent
Alan Chambers - Ulster Unionists
Stephen Gordon Dunne - DUP
Alex Easton - Independent
Connie Egan - Alliance Party
Jennifer Mary Gilmour - DUP
John Gordon - TUV
Naomi McBurney - Ulster Unionists
Thérèse McCartney - Sinn Féin
Ray McKimm - Independent
Andrew Muir - Alliance
Matthew Robinson - Conservative and Unionist Party
Deirdre Vaughan - SDLP
Rachel Woods - Green Party
South Antrim (12)
Steve Aiken - Ulster Unionists
Roisin Bennett - Aontú
John Kenneth Blair - Alliance Party
Pam Cameron - DUP
Trevor Clarke - DUP
Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin
Mel Lucas - TUV
Roisin Lynch - SDLP
Jerry Maguire - People Before Profit
Paul Michael - Ulster Unionists
Andrew Moran - Independent
Lesley Veronica - Green Party
South Down (12)
Patrick Brown - Alliance Party
Patrick Clarke - Independent
Sinéad Ennis - Sinn Féin
Diane Forsythe - DUP
Noeleen Lynch - Green Party
Jill MacAuley - Ulster Unionists
Cathy Mason - Sinn Féin
Paul McCrory - People Before Profit
Rosemary McGlone - Aontú
Colin McGrath - SDLP
Harold McKee - TUV
Karen McKevitt - SDLP
Strangford (12)
Kellie Armstrong - Alliance Party
Stephen Cooper - TUV
Harry Harvey - DUP
Conor Houston - SDLP
Ben King - Independent
Maurice McCartney - Green Party
Nick Mathison - Alliance Party
Róisé McGivern - Sinn Féin
Michelle McIlveen - DUP
Mike Nesbitt - Ulster Unionists
Philip Smith - Ulster Unionists
Peter Weir - DUP
Upper Bann (12)
Glenn Barr - Ulster Unionists
Doug Beattie - Ulster Unionists
Glenn Beattie - Heritage Party
Jonathan Buckley - DUP
Diane Dodds - DUP
Darrin Foster - TUV
Aidan Gribbin - Aontú
Dolores Kelly - SDLP
Lauren Kendall - Green Party
Liam Mackle - Sinn Féin
John O’Dowd - Sinn Féin
Éoin Tennyson - Alliance Party
West Tyrone (14)
Nicola Brogan - Sinn Féin
Barry Brown - Independent
Tom Buchanan - DUP
Trevor Clarke - TUV
Stephen Donnelly - Alliance Party
Amy Ferguson - Socialist Party (NI)
Carol Gallagher - People Before Profit
Paul Gags Gallagher - Independent
Susan Glass - Green Party
James Hope - Aontú
Ian Marshall - Ulster Unionists
Declan McAleer - Sinn Féin
Daniel McCrossan - SDLP
Maolíosa McHugh - Sinn Féin