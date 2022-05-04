Northern Ireland's Wednesday morning headlines

Play Brightcove video

ELECTION

The leaders from the five main parties have clashed again in the final debate of the Assembly Election campaign over topics including the cost of living, the Northern Ireland Protocol and any possible border poll. There's just over 24 hours to go before polling stations open. Results are expected to become known from Friday.

BUSINESS RATES

A scheme aimed at attracting businesses onto the high streets and into town centres has opened for applications. It offers businesses a 50 percent rates discount for up to 2 years if they move into premises which were previously used for retail. It’s hoped the initiative will support regeneration of high streets.

HOUSING

The rising cost of living is forcing first time buyers to delay home purchase plans. That's according to Nationwide Building Society. It found that 98 percent of those surveyed in Northern Ireland said their ability to save for a deposit has been negatively affected. HEALY FUTURE

Linfield Assistant manager Ross Oliver says he anticipates the team's manager David Healy will receive interest from other clubs this summer. His comments follow Healy saying he will consider his future in the off season after leading the blues to a fourth consecutive league title.

Portadown hold the advantage heading into the second-leg of the relegation play-off Credit: Pacemaker

RELEGATION PLAY-OFF

Portadown hold a slender advantage over neighbours Annagh United after the first leg of the Irish Premiership relegation play-off. They were 3-2 winners at the BMG Arena last night. The deciding leg is at Shamrock Park on Friday.