David Jeffrey and Stephen Baxter have a long history competing alongside and against each other as both players and managers.

This Saturday this will come head to head once again for the biggest final of the local football calendar, the Irish Cup.

Ballymena United and Crusaders have played each other four times this season with both winning two games a piece.

Ballymena believe Crusaders are the favourites due to their higher league position, however the Crues are shrugging off that tag as anything can happen on the day.