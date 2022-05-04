The 2021 Unite the Union Champions Cup has been called off due to scheduling issues.

The cross-border tournament was delayed due to Covid-19 and the semi-finals were postponed late last year.

It was to feature Linfield and Coleraine in the Irish League section and Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic from the League of Ireland.

Talks will now be held over the future of the tournament.

Irish FA President, Conrad Kirkwood, said: “We will continue to work with our partners on this and other ventures that place an important value on community as central to our game.”

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon added: “Following on from the COVID-19 enforced postponement of the semi-finals late last year it has proven difficult to find alternative dates for the semi-finals and final of the Unite the Union Champions Cup 2021.

“Together with Unite the Union and the IFA we have had to make the difficult decision to phase out the tournament. On behalf of the FAI and our League of Ireland clubs, I want to thank Unite the union and my colleagues at the IFA for their ongoing support and consideration in reaching this decision.

“The commitment of Unite the union to football and their incredible work in the community with our clubs has been inspirational and we thank them for that. We will now work with all stakeholders on the off-the-field initiatives that have already proven so popular.”