Skip to content

Breaking News

Adult and two children in hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Lurgan

The ambulance service attended the scene in Craigavon.

One adult and two children have been taken to hospital by ambulance following a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Co Armagh.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it took the three from a premises in the CIDO business park on Charles Street in Lurgan on Thursday evening.

They were taken for treatment for potential side effects of carbon monoxide, a spokesperson said. The incident was declared over at around 8pm.

It is understood no one has been seriously injured.