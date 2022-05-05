One adult and two children have been taken to hospital by ambulance following a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Co Armagh.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it took the three from a premises in the CIDO business park on Charles Street in Lurgan on Thursday evening.

They were taken for treatment for potential side effects of carbon monoxide, a spokesperson said. The incident was declared over at around 8pm.

It is understood no one has been seriously injured.