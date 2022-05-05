A County Londonderry banker has been ordered to stand trial accused of swindling more than £500,000 from Santander customers.

Appearing at Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, 37-year-old George Simpson of Ballymadigan Road in Castlerock, confirmed he was aware of the eight charges against him including seven of fraud by abusing the position of trust he held with Santander PLC and one of converting criminal property,

All are alleged to have been committed on dates between May 15 and October 31 2015.

Although none of the facts were opened in court, the particulars of the offences accuse Mr Simpson that working as a “personal banker” for Santander, he abused his position to transfer funds from the accounts of seven different customers to his own account amounting to a total of £507,273.

During a brief Preliminary Enquiry, a prosecuting submitted there was a Prima Facie case against the alleged fraudster which was considered by defence counsel Jonathan Browne.

The court clerk told Mr Simpson that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the court on his behalf but he declined the opportunity.

Returning the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial, District Judge Peter King freed Mr Simpson on continuing bail and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on June 1.