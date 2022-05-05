Play Brightcove video

A Northern Ireland cameraman working for ITV News in Ukraine, has told UTV of the devastation he saw first hand.

Eugene Campbell, who is originally from Downpatrick in Co Down, spent almost six weeks on the frontline.

He worked alongside ITV's Dan Rivers on a special report from Bucha uncovering mass graves.

"Actually, the most striking thing about that piece wasn't the sight of the bodies on the ground or the horror of it. It was the priest afterwards.

"His congregation had been either killed or had fled. And the priest stood in front of what was left of this congregation and basically asked them to forgive the Russians," he says.

Even for Eugene who cut his professional teeth in Northern Ireland and has spent time in conflict zones across the world, the human stories are still haunting

"The worst thing is last thing at night when you go into your hotel room, and you close that door and you're on your own and you have the ghosts of the day come with you and those things that you've seen.

"But during the day, what we're doing is just that autopilot to get the job done," he says.