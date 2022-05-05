UTV’s new series ‘Hidden NI’ sees presenter Sara O’Kane visit Galboly Village near Carnlough, in the next episode to be aired on May 10.

The area on the Antrim coast is well known for its Game of Thrones connections.

The series has been uncovering some of the less well-known spaces and places in Northern Ireland.

Sara has been travelling across Northern Ireland (and sometimes a little bit further) celebrating our hidden gems, and finding out about places we never knew existed as well as exploring places we don’t normally get to see.

The next episode sees Sara meet Donnell O’Loan from the Glens of Antrim Historical Society who tells her about the origins of the village and what life was like is such a remote spot.

She then gets to talk to Liam Kinney whose mother was born in the village and he shares his memories with Sara, as well as the inside track on how it was transformed into a film set for various productions.

Sara and Liam Kinney outside one of the cottages which held a surprise for Sara. Credit: UTV

In this episode too we’ll see Sara head under the Lagan River in Belfast getting a view of the weir and its workings that not everyone gets to see. And she also gets access to a secret location owned by the Ulster Transport Museum where she gets shown round a massive treasure chest of bikes and cars from throughout the ages.

Sara and Peter on one of the piers of the Lagan Weir. Credit: UTV

Sara said, “This series was the perfect opportunity for my more adventurous side to come to the fore! Hard hats and hi-vis gear was my uniform on several of the days’ filming! It was just brilliant getting out and about meeting different people and visiting all these places you hear about and some you don’t.

"Thanks to all the contributors who allowed us access to these hidden gems - we had great fun filming and we hope everyone enjoys watching.”

UTV Programme Producer Alison Fleming said, “UTV has a long history of highlighting the extraordinary in the ordinary through its news and programmes and we hope the viewers come away from watching this new series feeling not only entertained by Sara’s adventures, but also educated, knowing that little but more about our rich surroundings here.”

The series is a UTV Production and is sponsored by Further Space. You can watch this episode on Tuesday May 10 at 8.30pm on UTV and on catch up on www.itv.com/utvprogrammes.